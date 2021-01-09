Feds Seize Batch of Fake Steelers Super Bowl Rings Sent from China

If you’re frantically searching for the Steelers Super Bowl rings you ordered just in time for the playoffs, you can stop looking.

They’re not coming and they’re not coming because they were fake.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials recently seized 60 fake Steelers Super Bowl rings that had arrived from China.

“Officers say that the counterfeit rings originated from China and were to be distributed to various addresses in Allegheny County,” KDKA reports. “The packages were delivered in sets of six rings and were scheduled to arrive between Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, 2020. The fake rings were in trademark violation of the NFL’s and Steelers’ intellectual property, investigators say.”

The rings are valued at $90,000.

The Steelers are set to face the Browns in their Wild-Card playoff matchup Sunday night.