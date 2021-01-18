Ohio State QB Justin Fields Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Jan. 18 (UPI) — Justin Fields will skip his senior season at Ohio State and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes quarterback announced Monday on social media.

“My path to the Ohio State University was not a direct one, but I could not have asked for a better final destination,” Fields wrote.

Fields started his college career in 2018 at Georgia before he transferred to Ohio State in 2019. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led Ohio State to a Big Ten championship in his first year as a starter.

Fields completed 67.2% of his throws for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions in 14 games in 2019. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns during his sophomore season.

He completed a school-record 70.2% of his throws for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games, and led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship game during his junior campaign.

He played through thumb and rib injuries in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff semifinal and title games.

“Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game that I love at the highest level,” Fields wrote. “Now thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in a position to turn that dream into reality.”

Fields is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.