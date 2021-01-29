Ken Griffey Jr. to Advise MLB Commish on Diversity Issues

Major League Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. was the face of the league during his playing days. Now, he’ll be advising the face of the league when it comes to issues of diversity.

Ken Griffey Jr. has been chosen to be a Senior Advisor to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to consult on issues “improving diversity at amateur levels of the game.”

BREAKING: The Kid joins MLB … Ken Griffey Jr. will serve as Sr. Advisor to the Commissioner with an emphasis on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at all levels of the game. pic.twitter.com/GMAF7fSOtr — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2021

“Griffey also will serve as an MLB ambassador at youth baseball initiatives and at its special events, such as the All-Star Game and during the Postseason,” the league said.

Griffey said it was an “honor” to be working with the commissioner on this issue.

“I am humbled to be asked to work with Major League Baseball in this role,” Griffey said … “It will be an honor to represent the best sport in the world and to promote our game among today’s youth.”

Of all the major American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB) baseball is the least diverse when it comes to American-born blacks.

On Opening Day last year, there were 80 black players on MLB rosters – 7.8% of the league.

“There are three teams – the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, and Tampa Bay Rays – that didn’t have a single Black player on their opening-day roster,” USA Today reports. And 14 of the 30 teams have two or fewer.”

Griffey will now be playing a leading role in growing the numbers of young people and, young minorities, who are interested in the game.