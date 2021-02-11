UC Berkeley Institutes Police-Enforced Lockdowns, Bans Outdoor Exercise

The administrators at the University of California, Berkeley, have launched strict coronavirus lockdown rules that include a ban on outdoor exercise.

The university announced that its lockdown would last at least until February 15, but that date is already an extension from the original February 8 end time. Shockingly, the school exclaimed that the police would monitor the lockdown.

“Due to the 14-day incubation period of this virus, it is too early to be sure we have contained this current surge,” UC Berkeley told students, according to the Daily Californian. “We understand this extension is frustrating, but please understand this will help us mitigate further spread while protecting our community.”

Even outdoor exercise was banned.

“You may NOT leave your room for solo outdoor exercise, which is a change from previous self-sequestering guidelines,” the school said. “We are working with the City of Berkeley to determine whether outdoor exercise may be permitted, and we will provide more information on this in the near future.”

According to school officials, students are not allowed to leave their rooms except to pick up meals, for medical care, or to get coronavirus testing.

“We understand that students certainly wish to enjoy exercise and getting outside, and we hope this will be possible in the near future,” the school told Fox News. “It likely should be after self-sequestration directives are lifted. We ask for their patience while we continue to consult with public health officials.”

The school also demanded that students report on each other for “violations” of the lockdown rules.

“If you witness a violation of the self-sequester protocols or the Residential Code of Conduct … Residential Life staff will then submit a conduct report on your behalf,” the school’s webpage says. “Reporting what you witness will help protect your fellow students and our community. We are all in this together.”

Despite all these draconian rules, the school refuses to refund students for housing if they leave the campus because of the coronavirus policy.

