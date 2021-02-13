LeBron James Breaks Karl Malone’s All-Time Record for Most Turnovers

LeBron James is known for many things and holds many records. However, his most recent record-breaking milestone will not make him happy.

LeBron James passed Karl Malone’s record for most turnovers on Friday night. His fourth turnover against the Grizzlies was number 4,525 for his career. Passing Malone’s mark of 4,524, a record that few thought would ever be broken.

As CBS reports:

Considering how often he controls the ball and how much longer he’s likely to play, James is probably going to set a record that is never again touched in NBA history. James averages 3.5 turnovers per game for this career. If he plays through the 2023-24 season, his son’s anticipated rookie year, it is not out of the question that he turns the ball over another 1,000 times.

Much of James’ high turnover totals is due to his longevity, for sure. The Akron-native has played for 18 years, has rarely been hurt, and has played the turnover-prone position of point guard for much of that time.

