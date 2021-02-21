Olympic Skateboarder Charged with Holding ‘Superspreader’ Party in L.A.

U.S. skateboarding champion Nyjah Huston was arrested in Los Angeles and accused of holding a coronavirus “superspreader” party against the order of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The four-time world skateboarding champion was repeatedly warned about holding parties at a private residence owned by Edward Essa in the Fairfax District. City officials have shut down several parties at the address and last month, Mayor Garcetti ordered the power and water cut off to the home to prevent more parties.

The homeowner and the skateboard champ have also been charged for violating the city’s coronavirus orders. “Huston and Essa are both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor. Neither could be reached for comment Friday,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times added:

Last month, LAPD Capt. Sharon Paulson said officers cleared about 40 people from the Curson Avenue address after receiving a complaint of a gathering at a “social media influencer residence.” Officers had previously shut down events at the home on Sept. 12-13 and Oct. 17 and issued warnings to the residents that large gatherings violated the mayor’s public order, officials said.

Huston is likely headed to the U.S. Olympics team for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Times further noted that Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer “has held those individuals and businesses who have had large indoor gatherings, violating important public health and safety orders, accountable.”

City prosecutors have filed similar charges against homeowner Hermelinda Nicolas De Ruiz, as well as TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, among others.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.