Jockey Apologizes for Climbing on Dead Horse in Video

A jockey who rides horses for a living is in deep trouble after climbing on a horse that was no longer living.

An Irish jockey named Rob James is facing backlash and professional repercussions after he was seen climbing atop a dead horse in a video from April 2016, the New York Post reports.

James apologized for his behavior in an interview with The Irish Field:

I would just like to apologize for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely 5-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning. I sincerely apologize to the owners of the mare, the staff who cared for her, the horseracing industry and all followers of horse racing for my actions. To try defending my stupidity at the time would add further insult and hurt to the many loyal people that have supported me during my career. I have caused embarrassment to my employers, my family and most importantly the sport I love. I am heartbroken by the damage I have caused and will do my best to try and make amends to those hurt by my conduct.

The four-year-old video has been widely viewed since it surfaced recently.

Where’s the headlines for this ??? pic.twitter.com/Bl1V0VU6Dw — hushhush (@coveruphushhush) March 2, 2021

Trainer Gordon Elliott was recently temporarily banned by the British Horse Racing Authority after a video of him climbing on a dead horse came out. The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board is currently reviewing the case.

James had been scheduled to ride a horse named Gentle Jolie on Tuesday. However, James and Jolie have been removed from that race after the controversial video emerged.