WATCH: Goose Takes the Field During Cubs Game, Attacks Other Goose

Anything can happen during a baseball game, but there probably weren’t many expecting this exact thing to happen.

During the Cubs-Diamondbacks game at Salt River Fields on Sunday, a pair of geese engaged in a wild melee in the outfield. Or, perhaps more accurately, one goose savagely attacked another in the outfield.

There is just something about @Dbacks and birds.@Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega should most definitely WATCH HIS BACK. (See end of video). pic.twitter.com/LyHohbfmpm — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 7, 2021

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega was wise to keep his eye on the winged combatants.

Initially, only one bird came on the field. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was initially impressed with the outfield intruder.

“I didn’t know what that was. It’s making me a little nervous right now. But he can manage space pretty well, he can probably outrun him right now,” said during an in-game interview.

The trouble started when another goose showed up. That’s when the assault occurred.

Arizona beat the Cubbies 5-4.