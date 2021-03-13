Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was arrested in Los Angeles last week on gun charges, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Mickens was pulled over by the police because his windows were tinted too dark. But during the stop, officers reported finding a gun in his car — but not on his person.

Mickens was booked on a felony concealed weapon charge, according to police records.

The Buccaneers noted that they are “aware of the issue” with Mickens.

“He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware,” the team added.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time,” the Bucs said.

Mickens was part of Tampa’s Super Bowl champions this year as quarterback Tom Brady led the team to victory, earning himself a sixth Super Bowl ring in the process.

The 26-year-old wide receiver first entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders, and then bounced to the Jaguars, the Panthers, and finally the Bucs.

