Deshaun Watson Called ‘Serial Predator’ in Sex Assault Lawsuit

The lawsuits against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson have been piling up, and in lawsuit No. 14, the star quarterback is called a “serial predator” by his accuser.

The accusation stems from a lawsuit filed on Monday which alleges that Watson, “assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis.”

The alleged incident took place in California.

According to ESPN:

The traveling massage therapist alleges that when she arrived at the address Watson gave her, he led her to a room and ‘locked the doors behind him.’ After Watson allegedly ‘forced Plaintiff’s hand onto his penis’ during the massage, he allegedly told her, ‘I will not have you sign a NDA but don’t ever talk about this.’ The plaintiff also alleges that Watson reached out on Instagram in December ‘acting as if nothing had happened.’ Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said Friday that the allegations against the quarterback are ‘meritless.’

Watson denied the claims of his accusers in a Twitter post earlier this month.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson wrote.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, has pledged to submit affidavits and evidence supporting his client’s claims to the Houston Police Department on Monday morning.

The Harris County District Attorney has declined to comment publicly on the allegations.

“It would be inappropriate for the District Attorney’s Office to comment on a civil lawsuit, and we refrain from publicly discussing allegations in any matter until and if a criminal charge is filed; we do this out of fairness to all,” Harris County District Attorney spokesman Dane Schiller said in a statement.

Watson is currently seeking a trade from the Texans. The NFL is currently investigating the accusations.