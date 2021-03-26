Report: NFL to Require Teams to Play at Least One Overseas ‘Home’ Game Every 8 Years

The National Football League (NFL) will require each of its teams to play at least one “home” game overseas every eight years, according to a report.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, teams will begin losing home games on a rotating basis in 2022.

According to Pro Football Talk:

That would guarantee at least four teams know in advance that they’re going to be playing away from home for one game. It wouldn’t necessarily preclude the NFL from playing more than four international games a year, as some teams are willing to volunteer to give up home games more than once every eight years. The Jaguars have signaled a commitment to playing a home game in London every year.

The 2022 start time coincides with when the league is expected to begin its 17-game schedule. Meaning, the loss of a home game would still leave teams with the eight regular home games they’ve been playing since the advent of the 16-game schedule.

The league did not play an overseas game last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, the league had been playing annually in London and somewhat regularly in Mexico City.

The plan comes as the NFL hopes to expand its international marketing rights and international fan base.