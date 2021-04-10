WATCH: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Booed at Dodgers Game

Democrat Mayer Eric Garcetti was booed loudly on Friday, as fans were welcomed back to Dodgers Stadium on Friday.

The Dodgers handed out World Series rings to the World Series champs, but Dodgers fans handed down a chorus of disapproval when their mayor was introduced before raising the banner.

WATCH:

Yikes…LA Mayor Eric Garcetti got booed bigtime by the limited capacity crowd at the Dodgers game. https://t.co/lifQIB1JvC — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 9, 2021

While the crowd was limited to only 14,000 due to social distancing guidelines, clearly, they booed to near full capacity level.

“Garcetti and embattled Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom have faced widespread scrutiny over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic,” Fox News reports. “Critics have argued that some of the strict guidelines enacted during the pandemic were ineffective and hurt local businesses.”

The Dodgers beat the Nationals 1-0.