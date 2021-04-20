Anthem Kneeler Eric Reid Puts His Mansion in Gated Community on the Market

Ex-NFL player Eric Reid, one of the players commonly seen kneeling during the national anthem alongside Colin Kaepernick, has put his $1.85 million New Jersey mansion on the market.

Reid picked up the 1920s English mansion in 2018 for $1.5 million. Situated in the West Orange area of Llewellyn Park, New Jersey, the home sits on 2.6 acres in the same gated community in which famed inventor Thomas Edison once lived.

The property is elegant, according to a description by the L.A. Times:

A cobbled driveway approaches the brick-clad home filled with antique accents, 18-foot cathedral ceilings and floors of marble and terrazzo. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, leading to a great room, chef’s kitchen, English pine library, artist’s studio, gym, playroom, media room and lofted attic with a wet bar. Elsewhere are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five fireplaces with Georgian- and Regency-style mantels. Outside, the grounds include bluestone patios, flat lawns and an apple orchard.

The home would reportedly cost a whopping $12,000 a month in mortgage costs.

Reid is technically still a viable free agent in the NFL, but he has not played since leaving the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

