FLASHBACK: LeBron James Hired Off-Duty Cops to Guard His Mansion

Even as he goes on repeated rants targeting the police, it should be remembered that L.A. Lakers star LeBron James hired off-duty police officers to guard his Southern California mansion.

Back in 2018, James claimed that a burglary crew targeted his mansion. To protect against further criminal activity, James hired “at least 10 armed security personnel,” some of which were off-duty police officers, TMZ reported at the time.

“Sources tell us,” TMZ said in Oct. of 2018, “Bron has at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers,” to patrol his expensive mansion.

The L.A. Police Department noted that several of the homes in James’ neighborhood had been robbed.

“During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of a series of residential burglaries targeting actors, producers, musicians, and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles area,” the LAPD said in a statement during the robbery spree.

The department added that homes were targeted after homeowners posted to social media that they were away.

But James’s decision to hire off-duty police officers to protect his multimillion-dollar home seems to contrast sharply with his recent targeted assaults on police officers.

In the aftermath of the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus, Ohio, James took to Twitter to post a photo of a white officer with the caption “You’re next.” But he quickly deleted the message after suffering a massive backlash against his targeting of an officer.

He later tried to explain his decision to delete the tweet, but in so doing, he attacked the entire American system is broken.

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

In the end, while James attacks the police and wants them eliminated for everyone else, he has hired them to protect his own property.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.