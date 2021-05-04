Deion Sanders: HBCU Players Were ‘NEGLECTED & REJECTED’ by NFL Draft

Deion Sanders has had plenty to say about the NFL Draft while working as an analyst. As it turns out, he has just as much to say as a coach, and he’s none too pleased.

Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders blasted the last weekend’s NFL Draft for neglecting and rejecting players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

And we have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. “I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted. My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me! #CHANGE #Truth #CoachPrime @gojsutigersfb @theswac.

As Pro Football Talk reported:

This was a particularly challenging year for players from HBCUs because the COVID-19 pandemic moved their seasons to the spring. That meant seniors had to either skip their final season of college football or accept that they wouldn’t be available to participate in workouts for NFL teams. Several players from HBCUs have signed as undrafted free agents.

Sanders in his first season as a college football coach at Jackson State.