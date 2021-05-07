Vincenzo Bernardelli P-018 9mm Italian Police Pistol

The Bernardelli P-018 9mm Italian police pistol is a rare but extremely dependable firearm than can be found in the U.S. with some diligent searching.

The firearm was manufactured for police and civilian use in the 1980s.

On the outside, the Bernardelli P-018 looks like a cross between an older Berettas and the Sig Sauer pistols that were produced in West Germany in the 1970s.

The left side of the slide is etched with the words, ‘Vincenzo Bernardelli S.P.A’ and ‘Made in Italy,’ and the steel frame is accentuated by wooden grips which give the pistol a classic look that never goes out of style.

On the inside, the pistol holds 15 + 1 rounds of 9mm and has a double action trigger, but operates in single action after the first shot. The operation of the pistol is very much like that of a Browning 1911 handgun.

Like a 1911, the Bernardelli P-018 is built where it can be carried with the hammer in the ready position and the safety on.

We have shot right at 300 rounds through this P-018 without so much as hiccup, and the accuracy has been impressive. We carry the pistol in a 1791 Gunleather outside the waistband holster.

One of the best ways to find a Bernardelli P-018 for your collection is to find a dealer who acquires guns via firearm and estate auctions. The P-018 will show up from time to time at such auctions and can usually be purchased for $600-$700.

