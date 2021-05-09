Sarah Silverman Calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘Tw*t’ for Supporting Restrictions on Trans Athletes

Comedian Sarah Silverman blasted California gubernatorial candidate and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner for agreeing with restrictions on transgender athletes.

The comedian attacked Jenner as a “twat” for recent comments concerning transgender athletes. Jenner said that it isn’t fair for men who have transitioned as women to compete against biological women.

Silverman even went so far as to suggest that Jenner, who has accepted the label of being transgender, is “transphobic.”

“I saw Caitlyn Jenner saying trans girls should not play girls’ sports,” said Silverman on her podcast, “Caitlyn, you’re a woman, right? A trans girl is a girl; she should have the same rights as cis girls.”

“If you think a trans girl — what, you think a trans girl is too strong?” Silverman added. “What about tall girls as opposed to short girls? What about boys in high school who are teeny tiny and their teammates have already hit puberty and are shaving? Why don’t you just have co-ed sports divided by weight or height, ya know? This is so dumb.”

I have a podcast. Here’s a clip from this week about Caitlyn Jenner pic.twitter.com/VLr774Y19V — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 7, 2021

“They are legislating this shit without one single example of how this plays out,” Silverman exclaimed.

“This is not worrying about girls’ sports, believe me,” Silverman said.

Silverman continued the attack, saying, “I think there are better ways to worry about girls’ sports. This is not worrying about — this is not what that is, this is not concern for girls sports. It’s transphobia, full stop.”

“It’s just such a bummer when such a prominent trans woman is such a twat,” Silverman said of Jenner.

A recent study of transgender athletes tends to debunk Silverman’s claims that transgender women retain biologically male strengths that make them more powerful than biological females.

The study published by Sports Medicine found that testosterone blockers taken by biological men who hope to transition as women do not diminish their biologically male strength and give them an advantage when competing against natural-born women in sports.

Elite male athletes are around 10 to 13 percent faster than female athletes, and the difference in sports like bowling cricket balls, hitting long drives, and weightlifting is even greater — 29 percent to 52 percent.

