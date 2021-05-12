SJW LeBron James Needs Only 289 Minutes to Earn a U.S. Citizen’s Annual Wage

Billionaire LeBron James tries to come off as the voice of the little guy, but in fact, the NBA star needs only 289 minutes to earn the same amount of money an average American earns in a year.

According to Casumo, a site that tracks the earnings of sports stars, at $88,200,000 a month, James is the fifth-highest earner in professional sports. That is $167.81 a minute, the site adds.

Less than half of James’s annual earnings come from his actual job as a basketball player. According to Essentially Sports, James earns only $38 million from the NBA. On the other hand, he earns $50 million from his various endorsement deal with Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats Electronics, State Farm Insurance, and others, as well as his lucrative deals with the oppressive red Chinese.

Meanwhile, James has begun spending a lot of effort to denigrate the United States, calling our nation a hopelessly racist place. As far back as 2017, for instance, the NBA superstar was insisting that blacks find it too hard to make it in America.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America – it’s tough,” James said in 2017.

“Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,” he added.

In another case, in an Instagram post made a year ago, James claimed that blacks are “literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside.”

James was even more explicit in January when he posted another message to Instagram accusing the United States of being split into “2 AMERIKKAS” where blacks are “chained, beaten, hung, shot to death.”

James also piled on with the false claims that the Capitol Hill rioters on January 6 were in part goaded by racism.

“I couldn’t help but to wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would’ve been the outcome? I think we all know,” James said on January 8. “It’s no ifs, ands or buts. We already know what would’ve happened to my kind if anyone had gotten close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices and inside the hallways.”

James most recently stoked racial division with a tweet targeting a white police officer in the wake of a police-involved shooting in Cleveland, Ohio.

In April, James tweeted and then deleted a photo of a Cleveland police officer with the caption, “You’re next!” He later claimed that he deleted the tweet because other people were turning his targeting of a police officer into “more hate.”

Not many were fooled by James’ protestations. Most realized exactly what James meant with his original tweet targeting the white police officer.

At the end of the day, James has been blessed beyond measure in America. However, instead of seeing his largesse as proof that America is not irredeemably racist and is the kind of place where a black man can arise from meager beginnings and acquire astronomical wealth, he uses his platform to attack his country as racist. Moreover, he does this while pocketing huge money from business deals with a communist regime that tramples its peoples’ rights.

