WATCH: Iowa Basketball Star Sucker-Punched, Suffers ‘Serious’ Head Injury

A star basketball player suffered a serious head injury after being sucker-punched and knocked out at a bar over the weekend.

Jordan Bohannon, one of the best shooters in the history of the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program, found himself on the receiving end of a sucker punch that sent him crashing to the floor of an Iowa City bar on Sunday.

Jordan Bohannon fight video. This is literally the scene at bar close almost every night in Iowa city. Jordan’s crew gotta do a better job looking out for their boy he got KTFO. pic.twitter.com/e4bCMOpXnu — Punchface VIP (@thechovanone) May 24, 2021

According to Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey, Bohannon is recovering from his injuries.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” McCaffery said in a statement released by the university. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

No charges have been filed in the incident.