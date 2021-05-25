Little League player Jett Morris was ready to throw the first pitch at a recent game in Cabot, Arkansas, when the catcher’s identity turned out to be a huge surprise.

Once Jett threw the ball, the catcher removed his mask and Jett was shocked to see his dad, Joe, smiling back at him, according to KARK.

“Lieutenant Commander Joe Morris has been deployed with the Navy in the country of Djibouti in Africa for a year,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the touching moment Jett realized it was his beloved father.

“Dad? No way!’ he shouted as he tossed his glove in the air and ran into his dad’s arms. His sisters, Alexa, Saylor, and their mother, Melissa joined them at home plate.

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as the family walked off the field.

Jett plays for the Spartan 10-years-old and under Little League team which was participating in a tournament honoring fallen firefighters.

In a Facebook post, the Spartan Baseball/Softball Developmental Academy thanked the family for allowing the organization to be part of such a special moment.

“Thank you so much for your service to this great country and helping fight to give these kids the right to play this game we love!!! This will be something that will be remembered for years to come!!!” the post read:

What an amazing morning for this young man and his family!!! Finally home after a year long deployment in Africa and the… Posted by The Spartan Baseball/Softball Developmental Academy on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The organization also shared photos of the big reveal:

Great job Jett on throwing out the first pitch at the Firefighters Memorial Tournament in Cabot!!! Oh and surprise your… Posted by The Spartan Baseball/Softball Developmental Academy on Saturday, May 22, 2021

In his own post, Joe expressed his thanks to everyone involved for their welcome home wishes and gratitude shown to his loved ones.

“We are blessed to have all of our family and friends in our lives and are thrilled that we got to share our special homecoming moment with each of you,” he wrote.

Following a two-week leave, he will go to Virginia for four weeks then return to Naval Reserve Service in Arkansas, according to the KARK article.