AUDIO: ‘Impossible’: Charles Barkley Doubts Tebow’s NFL Comeback

Sports commentator and former NBA star Charles Barkley told ESPN radio on Wednesday that he doubts Tim Tebow has the stuff to reignite his NFL career as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley told the Waddle and Silvy radio show that even though Tebow is a “good dude,” it is “impossible” for him to make the cut, TMZ reported.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to just pick up football, another position,” Barkley told ESPN’s Chicago-based hosts.

“Tim’s such a good dude, but you know, a lot of people don’t like Tim because of his religion. He wears it on his sleeve. I don’t care about that. I like the kid, but I don’t think he can just come pick up another position,” Barkley added.

Barkley even thought that the whole idea was “disrespectful” to other players.

“I think he’ll just be disrespectful to jocks saying, ‘Oh, I haven’t played football, but I can come and be a pro at it.’ I just think that’s impossible, personally,” Barkley exclaimed.

Barkley pointed to NBA GOAT Michael Jordan’s failure to translate his career into baseball as an example.

“Michael Jordan tried. He tried to play baseball. You can’t just go play a pro sport,” Barkley insisted.

Barkley also admitted to being “Tebowed out.”

“I want to make a personal plea to Lance Briggs, Brian Urlacher, Mr. [Julius] Peppers, please stop the madness,” Barkley said. “I’m just so tired … I like Tim Tebow. He seems like a good kid, and I wish him success, but I am Tebowed out. So this is my personal plea for you three guys, please stop this madness.

“It’s clearly a media-driven story,” Barkley continued. “They just want you to argue about Tim Tebow. Dude, let the kid play. If he can play, good. If he can’t play, it will show. But to have this argument every single day after five or six games is just ridiculous.”

Still, Barkley wished Tebow luck despite his doubts that the former Heisman Trophy winner could get a second wind as an NFL player.

