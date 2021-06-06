Report: Falcons Trading Julio Jones to Titans, Pending Physical

Julio Jones
Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Let the speculation begin to end. While nothing is official yet, several reports indicate that Julio Jones is on his way to Tennessee.

NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport shared the news Sunday morning:

As Pro Football Talk reports:

The Titans currently don’t have enough salary cap space to take on Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary. It’s unknown whether Jones has agreed to any kind of contract restructuring, whether the Falcons will pay part of the salary, or whether other players on the Titans have agreed to restructure their deals to free up cap space. The deal may not get done for a couple days until all of that is worked out. But Jones is heading to Tennessee.

So, if you play for the Titans, this can be viewed as good and bad news. On the one hand, you’re getting one of the best receivers in recent NFL  history. On the other hand, there’s an excellent chance the Titans will cut you or ask you to take less money.

Either way, the Titans are getting an outstanding receiver, and the Falcons are getting more picks to build their team.

