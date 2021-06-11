First Impression: ATN Corp. THOR 4 Thermal Scope

The ATN Corp. Thor 4 is a user friendly thermal rifle scope with substantial battery life, clear, precise imaging, and a convenient one-touch recording feature that allows hunters to video the very second in which they harvest their game.

We mounted the THOR 4 on a Phoenix Weaponry Christine 45-70 Auto and hunted hours upon hours without very little reduction in battery strength. Other hunters with us, who use THOR 4 on a regular basis, explained they hunt a full night and start hunting the next before needed to recharge.

And recharging is easy. Just plug the THOR 4 into a 110 wall outlet via the USB cord provided with the scope. (Option B is to keep the USB cord plugged into the pickup truck power supply and charge the scope to and from the hunt.)

The THOR 4 has a user friendly menu that becomes viewable in the display via the press of one button atop the scope. Once the menu is open the hunter can scroll through it by pressing buttons to move left to right or by rolling a dial to move up and down.

The scope also has a one-touch recording feature that allows the hunter to get set up, press one button, and record the moment he harvests his game. The recording can then be downloaded to a smart phone via a wireless connection.

The image on the THOR 4 can be adjusted throughout the hunt by using the ATN Obsidian 4 app, which can be downloaded to a smart phone. The app allows the hunter to adjust the image as humidity changes and dew point approaches in the night.

The Obsidian 4 app also allows the hunter to change the color of the reticle, as well as alter which color shows heat and which shows cold, etc.

There is more hunting to be done with the THOR 4, but the first impression of the scope can be summed up in one word: excellent.