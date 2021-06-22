‘Wrong Place, Wrong Time’: Vikings Rookie Shot While Visiting Aunt in DC

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times in his car Monday while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.

The 21-year-old rookie player who was only just drafted in May was one of four shooting victims, ESPN reported.

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Twyman was hit in the arm, leg, buttocks, and shoulder. None of the bullets did major damage, and Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

In fact, Rosenhaus felt that the injuries would heal quickly and added, “there doesn’t appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season.”

The agent described the incident as just bad luck.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Rosenhaus said. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK — that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK.”

In a statement, the Vikings said they have spoken to Twyman and are “extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery.”

In 2014, the young football player lost his uncle to a drive-by shooting only a half-mile from where he was shot this week, the Washington Post reported.

“My family members, every other week, one of them deceased or one of them just in a shootout or one of them locked up,” Twyman told the Post in 2016. “It’s just pushed me to try to get everybody, get all my family members, out of poverty. Nobody needs to be around this.”

All four shooting victims had non-life-threatening wounds, and police say they are looking for a silver SUV connected with the crime.

Twyman was drafted this year after opting out of the 2020 season over the coronavirus. He will make his debut in the 2021 season.

