Report: Tongan Woman Denied Chance to Compete in Olympics Because of Trans Weightlifter

According to reports, transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard kept a minority woman out of the Olympics.

Many are noting that Kuinini ‘Nini’ Manumua, 21, was likely bumped out of Olympics contention because Laurel Hubbard entered to represent New Zealand in Tokyo.

SpectatorWorld, for instance, noted: “Hubbard stole the place of Kuinini Manumua, a 21-year-old woman of color who had trained for years. This would have been her first Olympics. Remember her name.”

The case for Manumua was highlighted by several Twitter users:

This is Kuinini ‘Nini’ Manumua, the woman who was ultimately displaced by inclusion of Laurel Hubbard. She’s 21, and it would have been her first Olympics. pic.twitter.com/l8RH0q0njz — Emma Hilton (@FondOfBeetles) June 21, 2021

A Tongan, Kuinini 'Nini' Manumua, lost out on the 'Oceania representative place' ,as this was taken by an Aussie lifter who would have taken a 'world ranking' space instead but for Hubbard. Competed for USA as a junior but returned to her roots as a Senior…. pic.twitter.com/jzQWoEDaiC — Mar Vickers (@mar_vickers) June 21, 2021

"Laurel Hubbard stole the place of Kuinini Manumua, a 21-year-old woman of color who had trained for years. This would have been her first Olympics. Remember her name," writes @bindeljhttps://t.co/QiuTdIHbNS — The Spectator World (@TheSpectator) June 21, 2021

“The name of the woman denied a place by Hubbard qualifying is Kuinini ‘Nini’ Manumua. She’s half Hubbard’s age, and Tokyo would have been her first Olympics.” https://t.co/yneSdKqSAh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 23, 2021

So, they robbed a woman who would have made it to the Olympics by training in her backyard* and would have represented the Tonga.

Cool cool cool. *quick YT search:https://t.co/suWMzeZez9 — Flo (@basic_flo) June 21, 2021

Here Laurel Hubbard gives the world another opportunity to use their eyes—rather than nobly override their senses—as Hubbard snags a spot representing New Zealand in women's weightlifting and crushes the Olympic dreams of a 21-year-old female athlete, Kuinini Manumua. https://t.co/jU7GtBkxYL pic.twitter.com/in4A2FyBGX — Eliza Mondegreen (@elizamondegreen) June 22, 2021

Others took up Manumua’s cause, as well. In his op-ed for the Washington Examiner, Zachary Faria wrote, “Even if Hubbard doesn’t win a medal, the damage has been done. There are limited spots for competitors, so while Hubbard is in, Kuinini Manumua is out. At 21 years old, Manumua would be competing in her first-ever Olympic Games representing Tonga. Instead, she will sit at home, and Tonga currently remains at four Olympic competitors instead of the five it deserves.

“That’s one Olympic dream crushed, but it won’t end there. The Tokyo Olympics will mark the beginning of the end for the integrity of women’s sports,” Faria added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.