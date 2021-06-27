Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope Robbed at Gunpoint Outside His Home

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint by three men outside his home last week, police reports reveal.

The NBA player was reportedly talking with friends on his driveway outside his home at 4 a.m. on June 17 when a car drove up, TMZ first reported. Three men jumped out of the car waiving guns and relieved Caldwell-Pope of up to $150,000 in personal items, including a Rolex and an iPhone.

Several of Caldwell-Pope’s guests were also robbed.

Neither the 28-year-old 2020 NBA champion nor any of his guests were injured during the hair-raising incident.

The L.A. Police Department told TMZ that an investigation into the robbery is underway.

Caldwell-Pope recently signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Lakers after spending the past four seasons with the team. He started in 67 games this season, averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

The Lakers had a very disappointing playoff record, having been eliminated in the very first round. It was the first time a defending championship team was tossed out of the playoffs in the first round since the San Antonio Spurs went home in defeat in 2015 after winning the championship in 2014.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.