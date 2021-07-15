NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Contracts Coronavirus Despite Being Vaccinated

NFL Network commentator Rich Eisen says he has been infected with the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Yet, he still suggests that people get vaccinated.

“Double-vaxxed. COVID+. It’s possible, folks. As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated,” Eisen wrote on his Instagram account.

Eisen sys he took both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February but now he is experiencing symptoms, though he did not specify what symptoms. Still, he claimed that his infection would be worse if he hadn’t taken the vaccine.

“Every health care professional I’ve come across in the last few days tell me the two shots of Pfizer I got in February are what’s keeping a 52-year-old like me from a far worse experience than the awful one I’m having,” Eisen exclaimed. “So, be careful if you’re vaccinated and, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait another second.”

Eisen said he understood that advocating for the vaccine even though he still got the virus may seem odd, but he insisted that it was the right thing to do.

“So, there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die,” he wrote.

