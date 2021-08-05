Bears’ Jimmy Graham Says He Was ‘Basically Forced’ to Get Coronavirus Vaccine

If the NFL was waiting to receive a “Thank You” card from Jimmy Graham for “encouraging” him to get the coronavirus vaccine, they can keep waiting.

The Bears tight end voiced his frustrations with the league and the NFL Players Association on Thursday, in which he expressed confusion at being “basically forced” to get vaccinated. The tweet also includes the NFLPA’s new guidelines recommending stricter testing.

Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused. @NFLPA pic.twitter.com/a0627DlPCH — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

In another tweet, Graham wrote:

I’ve done everything I’ve been asked and now Feel like I’m being punished. If I miss a test that your proposing everyday I’ll be fined a max 150k! How does this make sense. How’s the punishment 100x worse than last year and I’m vaccinated now? https://t.co/ZViL4zOP5K — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) August 5, 2021

The NFLPA memo outlines an aggressive new testing regimen for players in addition to more severe financial penalties for missed tests and other compliance issues.

Bears coach Matt Nagy shared his thoughts on the testing protocols before practice on Thursday.

“There is stuff going on every day with this, and I think everybody is figuring out the best thing to do to be safe,” Nagy said. “And not just in the sports world but in life in general, every state is a little different in what they are doing. Masks, no masks, things are certainly changing.”

In July, the NFL announced that Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games.