Donald Trump: ‘Wokesters’ on U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Lost Olympic Gold Medal

Former President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Women’s soccer team on Thursday, saying their “woke” politics resulted in the team only earning bronze in the Olympics.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” he wrote. “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”

(Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

The U.S. women’s team claimed a bronze medal after beating Australia’s team with a 4-3 victory.

Trump expressed his anger with the majority of the players on the women’s soccer team for kneeling during the national anthem, even though he praised few “patriots” for standing.

“They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again,” Trump said.

The team lost to Sweden in the opening game of the Olympics, questioning the future of America’s success in the sport. The team also lost in the quarterfinals against Canada.

Megan Rapinoe wasn't a fan of losing to Canada at #Tokyo2020. ὄ pic.twitter.com/y1KIMIyu6F — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 2, 2021

Trump singled out U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe for criticism, as she has a long history of criticizing the United States.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!” he wrote.

Rapinoe responded to criticism of the team as the Olympic games continued.

“For women’s sports, criticism in the media still needs to get better,” she said.