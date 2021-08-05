Leftists Blast U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Carli Lloyd for Refusing to Take a Knee

Carli Lloyd was one of the few bright spots for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in Tokyo for leading the team in goals and patriotism when she remained standing when her teammates all took a knee.

This brought an avalanche of hate from leftists.

On Thursday, Lloyd became the first U.S. woman soccer player to reach ten goals at the International Games. And it was mostly due to her performance in Tokyo that the USWNT medaled at all when they beat Australia to take home the bronze on Thursday.

Carli Lloyd just scored her tenth goal in the Olympics. More than any other #USWNT player. Legend. Congrats on bringing home another medal! pic.twitter.com/sYAyAVuC1T — Daytona Soccer Fest (@D_Soccerfest) August 5, 2021

But being one of the top female players n the history of the sport was not enough for the woke left, which proved that “gurrl power” is meaningless unless you also adhere to the proper level of wokeness.

Furious lefties were all over social media attacking Lloyd for not taking a knee at the games.

Washington Post leftist Molly Hensley-Clancy was shocked that Lloyd wouldn’t take a knee like little Miss purple hair and the rest of the woke squad.

“I think Carli Lloyd has spoken about why she doesn’t want to kneel during the national anthem. But I’m curious if anyone has asked her why she chose not to take a knee for a minute before kickoff along with every other American player, staff member, and referee,” Hensley-Clancy wrote indignantly.

I think Carli Lloyd has spoken about why she doesn't want to kneel during the national anthem. But I'm curious if anyone has asked her why she chose not to take a knee for a minute before kickoff along with every other American player, staff member, and referee pic.twitter.com/aI1SAehJrN — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) August 5, 2021

Indeed, Lloyd did once note that the nice thing about the USWNT is that they all have each other’s back whether they want to protest or not.

“I think the beauty of this team is that we stand behind each other, no matter what,” Lloyd said in January. “And you know, players decided to kneel, some players decided to stand, and at the end of the day, we have each other’s backs. Ultimately, we’re here to support one another in any way that we can, and that’s what’s amazing about this team.”

Regardless, many other leftists also piled on:

If she can't even kneel when it's not during the anthem when the rest of her team is, I'm just going to assume Carli Lloyd hates black people. — jax (@jackiehasanidea) August 5, 2021

@CarliLloyd how come you can’t even kneel before games??? no anthem playing so what’s your excuse? — d ☼ (@remcatley) August 5, 2021

Not sure why someone would stand during a sign of solidarity with black people? Especially in front of black teammates. I do not think it’s reaching at all – pretty clear. Kneel = supporting blm, standing = not supporting. — S (@wsoccerfans) August 5, 2021

ALL the USWNT players and staff knelt. All except Carli Lloyd. To say Lloyd is a "somebody" on the team is an understatement. Also surprised to see Australia didn't kneel and are actually standing in solidarity opposite the U.S. Not sure what's going on here. But interesting. pic.twitter.com/7RPab0IWn1 — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) August 5, 2021

My support for her ended from this action. @CarliLloyd, there’s NO EXCUSE! — Trista Cullen (@DrTrisCullen) August 5, 2021

No because how full of yourself do you have to be to stand when literally everyone else is kneeling and the anthem wasnt even playing it was a moment of silence @carlilloyd — jess' wild side (@lalisavoodoo) August 5, 2021

