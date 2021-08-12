New Orleans Saints to Ban Fans Without Vaccination or Proof of Negative Tests

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints will require fans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus or have proof of a negative test result to attend games at Caesars Superdome.

The requirements are part of the city-wide mandates forced onto the city by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, which rules that any indoor establishment must require vaccines or proof of positive tests.

BREAKING: Proof of a COVID vaccine or negative test will be required to enter many New Orleans businesses, including bars, restaurants, and the Superdome, sources say. https://t.co/ab9lSie1RX — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 12, 2021

Still, according to USA Today, Cantrell will not limit the size of the crowds allowed to see games at the Superdome.

According to Outkick, the mayor considers the Caesars Superdome an indoor venue despite the stadium’s size.

The Saints will kick off their first home game on Sept. 12 when the Green Bay Packers arrive in the Big Easy.

Thus far, Louisiana has not stooped to requiring vaccine passports. However, the state’s top health official, Dr. Joe Kanter, clearly favors the idea that such health papers are a “useful tool” for some businesses to use to make them “safe” from the virus.

“You can imagine at some point in the future that you might be able to do larger occupancy if that was in place,” Kanter said, according to WWL Channel 4.

Some states, though, have already begun debating and passing laws banning the use of vaccine passports, including Arkansas, Texas, and Florida.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.