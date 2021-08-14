Toxic fandom reared its ugly head Friday night at Citi Field when a fan flashed a green laser pointer into the eyes of Dodger infielder Max Muncy.

“With the Mets and Dodgers tied in the top of the ninth inning Friday in front of a season-high 38,395 at Citi Field, a green light flashed onto Max Muncy’s face, halting play for a few minutes,” reported the New York Post.

The moment occurred when Muncy stepped up to bat in the ninth inning after missing two pitches against Edwin Diaz and one out left. Stepping into the box, his face turned green. Muncy eventually struck out after umpires discussed among themselves for several minutes. The perpetrator of the incident was not identified and the light was not seen again

“Come on, jeez,” Ron Darling said on PIX11 as the light hit Muncy’s face. “That’s just awful.”

“We don’t want that happening in a baseball game. Player safety — everyone’s safety — is always our priority,” said Mets manager Luis Rojas after the game. “I thought it might have been the best crowd of the season, so for that to happen, it’s just something that you don’t want to see.”

Despite the incident, the Dodgers beat the Mets 6-5 after one extra inning. Muncy incurred no reported eye injury.