WATCH: Fan Tackled by Security After Pretending to Throw a Pitch at Giants Game

The Giants-Mets game ground to a halt briefly on Monday when a fan ran out onto the field and was tackled by security after he pretended to throw a pitch from the pitcher’s mound.

A fan wearing a Padres jersey ran out onto the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco and evaded security personnel for a short time.

At first, it did not seem that security was in too much of a hurry to corral the fan as the fence-jumping man did a few leisurely laps around the infield.

But then he broke away and headed to the pitcher’s mound, where he acted like he was preparing to throw a pitch.

A fan in a Padres jersey ran onto the mound and mimed a pitch before getting tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/ytygYfoPpv — KNBR (@KNBR) August 17, 2021

After the fake pitch, a trio of security guards grabbed the man up and dragged him off the field and toward the dugout.

The interruption occurred at the top of the ninth as the Giants were putting a topper on their eventual 7-5 win against the New York Mets.

This is the second time that a fan jumped onto the field at an MLB game in as many weeks. Last week Marissa Rohan, a Dodgers ball girl, helped tackle a man running on the field at Dodger stadium.

🚨 BALLGIRL MAKES THE TACKLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/3gFllgUKXK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 8, 2021

