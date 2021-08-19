Shohei Ohtani ‘Not Offended’ by Jack Morris’ Asian Accent

Twitter was aghast after Tigers legend Jack Morris performed what some believe was a mocking Asian accent when discussing Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani. However, as far as Ohtani is concerned, he’s not “personally” offended by it all.

Morris, a Hall of Fame pitcher who serves as an announcer on the Tigers broadcast, was suspended indefinitely after making what some believed was a mocking Asian accent when describing how pitchers should approach Ohtani.

Morris urged Tigers pitcher to be “very, very, careful” when pitching to Ohtani.

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

Speaking to reporters through an interpreter on Wednesday, Ohtani said he didn’t take offense to the remark.

“I did see the footage, and I heard it,” Ohtani told reporters through an interpreter, according to The Athletic. “Personally, I’m not offended, and I didn’t take anything personally … He is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world. It’s kind of a tough spot.”

(Shohei Ohtani. John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Tigers, who are putting Morris through sensitivity training, were far less charitable in their characterization of Morris’ remarks.

“There is no place in the game for it,” Tigers Manager AJ Hinch told the media. “I love this sport. This sport is arguably the most diverse sport, certainly of our four major sports here in the U.S. … So we need to celebrate that and learn that comments like that are not only unnecessary but unwarranted.”

Morris remains suspended by the Tigers.