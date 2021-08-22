WATCH: Fan Gets Knocked Out During Insane Brawl at Steelers Game

Pittsburgh Steelers
Dylan Gwinn

This was definitely not your normal fan fight.

During the Steelers game against the Lions on Saturday night, a woman in the stands argued with a man as she stood between him and another man she appeared to be with.

At some point, the argument became heated and then turned physical. The man pushed the woman while telling her not to touch him—the woman retaliated by slapping the man in the face. The men then started fighting, and the man who appeared to be the husband or boyfriend of the woman got knocked out.

“She smacked him, she smacked him in his face,” another fan can be heard saying as security rushed to the scene.

“She hit him first,” another fan chimed in. “Someone get his glasses.”

While true, the woman appears to have struck the man first. It also looks like the man put his hands on her first as he pushed her away, saying, “Don’t touch me.”

In any event, the whole thing was really dumb.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Steelers fans have a reputation for rowdy behavior.

The Steelers won the game, 26-20.

