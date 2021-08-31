Cam Newton Released by Patriots, Mac Jones Becomes Starter

Most believed that Cam Newton would be New England’s Week 1 starter while rookie Mac Jones watched and learned. However, it appears that Jones will be the starter and Newton will likely be the one watching and learning on some other team.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shocked the football world on Tuesday by releasing Newton, who started for New England last year and named rookie 1st round pick Mac Jones, the starter.

Patriots have released QB Cam Newton as @globejimmcbride reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

And Mac Jones is the New England Patriots’ new starting QB. https://t.co/91BY54cvbJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Incredibly, according to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Patriots did not try to trade Newton before cutting him. The team certainly could have received significant draft compensation or players in return for an experienced veteran like Newton. However, perhaps as a favor to the 10-year NFL vet, the Patriots simply released Newton in order to let him select where he wants to go.

It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the news:

Mac Jones showed he was ready to be the starter. Cam Newton now cut by the Patriots. Belichick not messing around. Ever. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 31, 2021

Bill Belichick said he would do what's best for the team. In this case, it's starting rookie Mac Jones (as @globejimmcbride first reported). The future is now in New England. https://t.co/R8fCqdY948 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

There wasn't just one reason that Cam Newton is gone. It was a combination of at least three, I'm told: Mac Jones' emergence, Newton's vaccination stance (which caused a bit of a stir behind the scenes) and Cam's uninspiring performance this summer. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 31, 2021

Possible landing spots for Newton include Dallas, where he would serve as a backup to Dak Prescott. Or, perhaps far more appetizing to Newton, he could go to Houston and start. Assuming the Texans part ways with Deshaun Watson before the start of the season.

In any event, with less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, Newton will have to learn fast.