Cam Newton Released by Patriots, Mac Jones Becomes Starter

Most believed that Cam Newton would be New England’s Week 1 starter while rookie Mac Jones watched and learned. However, it appears that Jones will be the starter and Newton will likely be the one watching and learning on some other team.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shocked the football world on Tuesday by releasing Newton, who started for New England last year and named rookie 1st round pick Mac Jones, the starter.

Incredibly, according to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Patriots did not try to trade Newton before cutting him. The team certainly could have received significant draft compensation or players in return for an experienced veteran like Newton. However, perhaps as a favor to the 10-year NFL vet, the Patriots simply released Newton in order to let him select where he wants to go.

It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the news:

Possible landing spots for Newton include Dallas, where he would serve as a backup to Dak Prescott. Or, perhaps far more appetizing to Newton, he could go to Houston and start. Assuming the Texans part ways with Deshaun Watson before the start of the season.

In any event, with less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, Newton will have to learn fast.

