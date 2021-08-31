Ohio State Freshman QB Quinn Ewers Signs $1.4 Million NIL Deal

Freshman Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers hasn’t even started attending classes yet, but he has already inked a $1.4 million NIL deal as one of the nation’s top college football prospects.

Ewers has reportedly signed the three-year, big money deal with GT Sports Marketing, a company that deals in athlete autographs. Yahoo Sports reported that Ewers only just enrolled at the school a few months ago and has yet to toss his first game pass.

Ewers was the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2022. However, he gave up his senior year in high school season to go ahead and register with Ohio State a year early to take advantage of the lucrative endorsement deals that were already coming his way.

The 18-year-old with the blond mop-top quickly left his home state of Texas because the Lone Star State does not allow high school athletes to make money off their names and images.

Ewers is not limiting himself to just the deal with GTSM. He also has a deal with an Ohio car dealer and the Holy Kombucha beverage company.

ICYMI: “For every mile driven on the truck [by @QuinnEwers], @ricart will be donating $1 to A Kid Again Central Ohio!” #osufootball #nonprofit https://t.co/aIzQOJSwWX — A Kid Again (@akidagain) August 29, 2021

Despite all the acclaim and high-dollar business deals, Ewers didn’t win the starting quarterback job for Ohio State. Instead, that spot went to C.J. Stroud. In fact, Ohio State coach Ryan Day insisted that Ewers has a long way to go before he is starting material.

“There’s just so much for him to learn in such a short period of time,” Day said two weeks ago. “Usually, we have months upon months of time to prepare them before they even step on the field. He (just) showed up and is learning formations, learning everything like that. So, it’s just individual drills, and we keep him after practice and start to teach him the offense, but we’re certainly not just going to throw him in there.”

