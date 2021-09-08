Donald Trump to Provide Ringside Commentary for Holyfield v. Belfort

Former President Donald Trump will return to the spotlight this Saturday night to provide commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match.

The former president will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr., at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Holyfield will go head-to-head with the 44-year-old Vitor Belfort, former UFC light heavyweight champion. Holyfield stepped in for the event at the last minute following Oscar De La Hoya being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the fight between Gennady Golovkin against David Lemieux for their WBA/WBC interim/IBF middleweight title unification bout at Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Triller Fight Club confirmed that “the Trumps will call the entire four-fight telecast that also includes Anderson Silva-Tito Ortiz and David Haye-Joe Fournier.”

“Jim Lampley, the longtime blow-by-blow man for HBO, will call the main telecast alongside former champion Shawn Porter. Viewers will have the option to purchase either the main telecast or the Trump ‘gamecast’ for $49.99,” noted the outlet.

The Triller Fight Club event will be broadcast on FITE TV.

SARASOTA, FL – JULY 03: Donald J. Trump Jr. speaks at rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

President Trump, who hosted multiple boxing matches in the ’80s and ’90s at his Atlantic City casinos, told ESPN that people “won’t want to miss” the big event.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” the former president said. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”