ESPN’s Todd McShay Taking ‘Some Time’ Off After Troubling TV Appearance

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and college football sideline reporter Todd McShay will take “some time” to focus on his “health” and his “family” after a disturbing television appearance last weekend.

McShay was working the sidelines of the Alabama-Miami game on Saturday when he appeared to misspeak and seemed distracted.

Here’s the clip of Todd McShay pic.twitter.com/LGZCtLz1E4 — GB Sports Betting (@GBpickem) September 4, 2021

On Tuesday, McShay announced that he was taking some time off to deal with his health.

I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family. Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 7, 2021

The thoughts of our entire ESPN team are with Todd & his family. https://t.co/hoUqy7Pbhz pic.twitter.com/Go9sTS92XB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2021

Fans and media alike responded to McShay with well-wishes.

All the best to you, Todd 🙏

Know you will be back soon enough and ready to keep doing the amazing work you do. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2021

All the good vibes your way, Todd. Get well soon, man! — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 7, 2021

Bless you with peace brother 🙏🙏🙏 — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) September 7, 2021

Our guy. We’re ALL thinking about you Todd and all 100% in your corner. Let us know how we can ever help.

Get well brother. https://t.co/uWAzSVe4uT — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 7, 2021

McShay has been a mainstay of ESPN’s college football and NFL Draft coverage. It’s unknown how long he will be away.