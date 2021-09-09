She Got ‘Eaten by the Woke’: Megyn Kelly Has No Sympathy for Rachel Nichols After Firing

Megyn Kelly declared she has no sympathy for Rachel Nichols, the former ESPN reporter who was fired from the company after she blasted the network for using race to promote a black reporter over her.

Breitbart News reported that Nichols and ESPN parted ways last month after Nichols suggested in a leaked audio conversation that Maria Taylor was only promoted over Nichols due to diversity concerns at the network.

Rachel Nichols. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

However, Kelly seems to not feel bad for Nichols, telling Outkick that Nichols did warrant a firing and has “no sympathy” for her, even though she was unaware she was being recorded at the time:

That is why I have no sympathy for these people who play along then get eaten by the woke. Like when Rachel Nichols took a hit. Too bad, you have been out here for how long about how bad this country and certain industries are. Well, guess what? The monster came back to get you. I don’t feel sorry for you because you were fighting the wrong battle.

Kelly did add that Nichols was “in no way the worst offender.” Kelly mentioned CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, brother of the former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after investigators’ report found he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, allegedly violated state and federal laws.

Former ESPN reporter Maria Taylor/Getty Images

“Don Lemon is out there every night telling everybody what bigots they are. … Who is Don Lemon to lecture us on anything,” she added. “Don’t even get me started on Chris Cuomo. These are our moral arbiters who are casting judgment on regular American citizens who, for the most part, are powerless to fight back.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.