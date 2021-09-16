High School Football Announcer Blasted for Calling Player ‘Thug Trash’

A high school football play-by-play announcer in Arkansas is taking heat for calling a player “thug trash” after a particularly hard hit during a game on Sept. 10.

During a live stream of the game between Arkansas high schools Maumelle and Vilonia, Maumelle senior and Arkansas commit Nico Davillier delivered a tough hit to Vilonia’s quarterback. Davillier was flagged for the hit, but that didn’t stop broadcaster Corey Eary from “going there” as he described the hit.

As an announcer for Vilonia, Eary was incensed by Davillier’s hit during the Vilonia Eagles 34 to 32 win over the Maumelle Hornets.

“They need to throw him out of the game,” Eary exploded. “Nico is a thug trash player. I am sorry, I’m gonna call it the way that it is. He continues to hit late and give extra stuff that is terrible.”

NEVER IS THIS ACCEPTABLE. Racism should never be tolerated.

Eary began taking brickbats almost immediately. the school quickly put out a statement, saying, “We will be working closely with EagleVision to ensure that their volunteers represent Vilonia High School in a way that will make both our school district and our community proud.’

From Mr. Simmons

Students and parents, though, were furious over the name-calling. “It’s tasteless for children to witness that,” said Maumelle parent Danielle Simmons. “I can’t even stress that enough, they’re children. What you say to them is what they become.”

Many others agreed, and in short order, Eary was left apologizing for his comment.

“I will make no excuses about what I said, nor will I try to defend my comments. It was wrong,” Eary told Fox 16. “I want to extend a sincere apology to Nico Davillier and his family. I’m sure that he is a great young man, and my comments were never about him as an individual.”

Eary’s full statement reads:

I am a volunteer commentator and one of the co-founders of our EagleVision broadcast team. We operate independently of the school to bring sports contests to our fans. During the live stream broadcast of our game Friday night with Maumelle, I made some unnecessary and inappropriate comments towards one of the Maumelle players. I will make no excuses about what I said, nor will I try to defend my comments. It was wrong. I got caught up in the moment of a highly contested game and made statements on certain plays that I should have let the referees handle on the field. I have made efforts to reach out to the family to offer an apology; however, I have received no response to my attempts so far. I want to extend a sincere apology to Nico Davillier and his family. I’m sure that he is a great young man and my comments were never about him as an individual. I wish nothing but the best in the remainder of his season with the Maumelle hornets and his future as an Arkansas Razorback. Thank you.

Some parents are still calling for “something” to be done, though. What that is, exactly, no one is saying.

