High School Referees Blockaded Inside Locker Room After Controversial Penalty

A group of high school football referees were trapped in a locker room after someone pushed a vending machine in front of the door following a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The referees were officiating at a September 17 game between Ohio high schools Grove City High and Central Crossing High when a call made by ref Keith Dalton angered a Grove City assistant coach, who stomped out on the field to argue with the ref. Dalton then slapped the coach with a penalty, the WCMH-TV reported.

The penalty inflamed the tensions even more between the school coaching staff and the referees. After the game, when the refs met in a room in the athletic facility to go over the game, the refs say that someone pushed a large vending machine against the door to the room, trapping them inside.

“We had to push on the door, three of us, to at least get the door wedged so we can get out,” Dalton told the station. “We as a group have now filed charges against Grove City.”

The South-Western City School District noted that an investigation into the incident has been opened.

“We continue to investigate this incident and have engaged the Grove City Police Department in the investigation to determine who was responsible for this behavior. Conduct of this nature has no place in our school community,” the district said in its statement.

Grove City’s principal and head coach issued an apology for the incident but added that they don’t know who did the deed.

However, referee Dalton says that more should be done.

“That’s just all they can do. What we’re doing is protecting the officials and saying that’s just crossing the line,” Dalton said.

