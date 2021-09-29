ESPN’s Rod Gilmore Suggests Mario Cristobal’s Sideline Tirade Might Have Been Racist

ESPN commentator Rod Gilmore called Oregon coach Mario Cristobal — who is Cuban-American — a “white man” and accused him of engaging in behavior that could be construed as racist after he yelled at a black player.

During the Oregon Ducks game on Saturday, the refs hit player Kris Hutson with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for breaking the rules and celebrating on the field after a play. The penalty pushed the Ducks back and out of field goal range just as the half was coming to an end.

Coach Cristobal was furious at Hutson and lit into him when the play was over. While this is a pretty common occurrence – especially outside pro sports — Cristobal’s tirade set ESPN’s Rod Gilmore off and into accusations that the “white” Cristobal had created a racial incident.

Gilmore was incensed during his commentary on Saturday, calling it “a bit too much.”

Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb thought Gilmore’s “a bit much” commentary was odd and said so on Twitter. But Gilmore jumped on the tweet, doubled down on his comment, and even went further by making it about race.

Gilmore wrote: “Moreover, the image of a 51 year old White man berating a young Black man so publicly rubs a lot of us the wrong way. Especially w/all the racial injustice. Bad optics. U can deliver the lesson w/o flexing your power & control. It did not make Black parents I know happy.”

Moreover, the image of a 51 year old White man berating a young Black man so publicly rubs a lot of us the wrong way. Especially w/all the racial injustice. Bad optics. U can deliver the lesson w/o flexing your power & control. It did not make Black parents I know happy. — RodGilmore@espn (@RodGilmore) September 27, 2021

Just like magic, the ESPN commentator turned a coach of Cuban descent into a “white man” “flexing” his “power.”

Most saw it for what it was: a coach scolding a young player for making a dumb move. And that player realizing his error and saying “yes, sir,” to his coach.

Shoutout to Kris Hutson for looking Mario Cristobal right in the eyes as he got absolutely scolded. Impressive for a player in his 2nd year. pic.twitter.com/zVvPAfL6rb — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 27, 2021

Some on Twitter thought Gilmore’s race-baiting was absurd:

How soft have we become that Mario Cristobal giving a player an a— chewing for a selfish play becomes a big public debate? Player screwed up and got yanked. Coach got in his face because of it. Also love that the player responded well and went back in the game. That’s coaching. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 28, 2021

Mario Cristobal with a Saban-esque ass chewing. Rod Gilmore doesn't approve. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 26, 2021

Pretty racist of @RodGilmore to go after Mario Cristobal, a Latino head coach, for something that Nick Saban does every week. Especially during Hispanic Heritage Month — Flock is Hot (@TheFlockIsHot) September 28, 2021

Mario Cristobal had every right to scorch that freshman receiver for the unsportsmanlike penalty “At some point you need to tone it back. Don’t embarrass the young man.” Idk who’s doing color commentator for Oregon/Arizona, but what an awful take. Let the guy coach. — Mike Flanagan (@flano0) September 26, 2021

