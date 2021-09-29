Report: Robert Kraft Called Bill Belichick the ‘Biggest F*ck*ng A**hole in My Life’

There’s a chance he could have said it with a smile on his face, but according to a new book, Patriots Owner Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick “the biggest f*ck*ing a**hole in my life.”

In his newest book, It’s Better to Be Feared, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham takes a deep dive into the inner workings of the Patriots franchise that produced six Super Bowl champions from 2001-2019. However, during that deep dive, Wickersham writes of an incident that suggests some friction between Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and the man who brought him those championships, Bill Belichick.

The moment reportedly came as Kraft was leaving a press conference in Colorado.

“I hate leaving here,” Kraft said to some friends, according to ESPN. “You leave here, and you leave some of the most brilliant people you’ve ever met. You pick up so much knowledge from all these brilliant minds. And I have to go to Detroit to be with the biggest f—–ng a–hole in my life — my head coach.”

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 22: Robert Kraft, owner and CEO of the New England Patriots (L), and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Also, allegedly, Kraft referred to Belichick as an “idiot savant.”

“According to the book, Brady, Kraft and others at one point discussed the possibility of replacing Belichick,” the New York Post reports. “Bill O’Brien and Josh McDaniels were floated as possible successors.”

Nonetheless, Kraft and Belichick will stand together this weekend to welcome back the quarterback who made their vision work on the field, Tom Brady.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will face each other on Sunday Night Football from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.