WATCH: Nick Saban Security Detail Slams Fan During Wild Postgame Scene

There was no shortage of hard-hitting in Texas A&M’s wild, upset victory over Alabama on Saturday night. However, one of the most headline-grabbing hits took place after the game.

As A&M fans stormed the field to celebrate their team’s 41-38 victory over the #1 team in the land, the security detail for Alabama coach Nick Saban grabbed ahold of the coach and did their best to clear a path for the coach to get him into the tunnel. But, unfortunately, one A&M fan found herself caught between the coach and the tunnel and got trucked.

About 45 seconds into this video shared by Dee Jackson of CBS 42 in Birmingham, a female fan appears to take a forearm from Saban’s escort of Alabama and A&M law enforcement officers.

Coach Saban did get off the field safely. The condition of the fan, however, is unknown.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 09: Texas A&M Aggies fans storm the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-38 at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“These confrontations are the reason the SEC imposes fines for fans rushing the field,” AL.com reported. “The penalties start at $50,000 and run all the way to $250,000 if it happens three or more times at the same school.

“This will be a second offense for A&M since fans rushed the field after an overtime win over LSU in 2018. The fine for this one would be $100,000.”

Pretty sure A&M will consider that fine money well spent.