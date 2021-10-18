As the Seattle Kraken met the Nashville Predators on the ice in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Thursday, the fans met each other with fists in the stands.

It is not known what started the fists to fly, but video of the incident shows several fans squaring off.

VIDEO: Fight breaks out among fans in the stands during Preds home opener against Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena: https://t.co/vZhFNiWRPB Credit: Rick Merritt pic.twitter.com/NGbD7kUgkQ — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) October 15, 2021

Another video shows the two combatants engaging in some words before resorting to violence.

This video shows the brawl from another angle:

The Kraken has been released! pic.twitter.com/kSeitW0vh9 — Josh Palet (@JoshPalet) October 15, 2021

According to Fox 17, security did respond, but neither fan wanted to press charges, so nothing was done.

This is only the Seattle Kraken’s second game of the team’s existence. So, it is hard to imagine that the fight started over hockey rivalries.

This is far from the first fight to break out at a pro sporting event this season. Fights seem to be breaking out in arenas and stadiums across America in this (almost) post COVID era.

To name just a few battles in the stands, early in August fans started trading blows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium as the Rams took on the Chargers for the NFL preseason.

Weeks later, baseball fans in Chicago squared off at a Chicago Cubs vs the Chicago White Sox game at the Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Park.

Just last week, Chargers and Raiders fans met like gladiators in the stands, again at SoFi stadium.

Apparently, it isn’t just fans breaking out with bruised knuckles, either. This month, news broke that members of the Atlanta Dream in the Women’s National Basketball Association were disciplined for engaging in a parking lot melee in Atlanta.

