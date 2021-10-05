A viral video shows several Women’s National Basketball Association players engaging in a wild fistfight in a parking lot next to a food truck in Atlanta, Georgia.

The video allegedly features three players from the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, including Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford, and Kalani Brown. The three reportedly throw punches at several people in front of the “Tenders and Bites” food truck.

WATCH:

THIS SHIT AINT CUTE,

AS THEY THINK IT IS.#FREECHENNEDY pic.twitter.com/vOiSzn9OPN — Chennedy Carter’s Leg Sleeve (@TweenTween3) October 3, 2021

The brawl was reportedly sparked when someone made a “comment” about Williams’ girlfriend. The five-foot-eight WNBA guard is said to have thrown the first punch. Her two teammates then came to her side and joined the fight.

The team told the media that the incident was already handled internally.

Interestingly, the video was posted to Twitter by Dream player Chennedy Carter who was suspended last season for “conduct detrimental to the team” because she reportedly refused to support her teammates from the sidelines after being pulled from a game.

The Dream issued a statement on Friday about the incident that reportedly happened months ago but is only now being made public.

“The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the Dream said according to Insider. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.