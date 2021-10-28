PETA Urges MLB to Stop Using the Term ‘Bullpen’ Due to Insensitivity to Cows

The next time an MLB manager makes a moove to the bullpen, he will anger a large group of PETA activists who think the term bullpen is insensitive to cows.

In a statement issued Thursday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the animal rights organization made it clear they find the term “bullpen” to be mocking towards the “misery of sensitive animals.”

Instead, PETA would like MLB to begin referring to the bullpen as the “arm barn.”

“As the World Series turns into a pitching duel, PETA is pitching a proposal to the baseball world: Strikeout the word ‘bullpen,’ which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term. PETA’s suggestion? The arm barn,” the statement reads.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman explains. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

Of course, barns are where livestock are kept and forced to live against their will. So, it’s hard to see how a switch to “arm barn” is significantly less insensitive to the plight of livestock.

But hey, you do, you PETA.

The statement further stated, “cows are hung upside down and their throats are slit in the meat industry, while in rodeos, gentle bulls are tormented into kicking and bucking by being electro-shocked or prodded—all are typically held in a ‘bullpen’ while they await their cruel fate.”

MLB has not yet commented on PETA’s suggestion.