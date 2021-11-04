Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Denies ‘Frightening’ Abusive Sex Allegations

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy denies allegations brought against him by a woman who claims that he engaged in rough sex with her and made her feel like a “sex doll.”

The accuser, a 20-year-old woman, identified in the Business Insider report as Madison, claims that she and Portnoy began exchanging messages on social media during the summer of 2020. During their discussions, the two reportedly began ruminating on their sexual fantasies.

According to the report, Madison told Portnoy, 44, that she wanted to act out a rape fantasy in which she had no “control of what’s going on.”

Madison reportedly planned a trip to see Portnoy at his home after the Barstool founder bought her a first-class plane ticket.

“You and I are going to get along so well,” Portnoy told Madison, according to Insider.

However, the meeting reportedly did not go well as Madison claimed she found Portnoy to be “grumpy.”

“He was very rude. He wasn’t funny at all. He just reminded me of a boring, grumpy old man,” Madison explained.

The trouble began, Madison claims, after Portnoy allegedly began recording her without permission. She then claims that she performed oral sex on Portnoy, but the sexual activity that followed was not consensual.

“I never said anything. I was scared. He was just so mean,” she said. “I felt like I was just a human sex doll.”

Madison continued, “It was so painful. I kept trying to get away, and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me.'”

With her flight home two days away, Madison claims she slept on Portnoy’s couch until it was time to leave.

For his part, Portnoy flatly denies the accusations.

“I’m not surprised this article came out … For eight months, I’ve had every single girl I’ve been remotely associated with, girls I know, girls I’ve hooked up with … being like, ‘Hey, just heads-up, there’s a reporter digging around asking about your sexual habits, asking, ‘Has he done anything dirty with you?'” Portnoy explained.

After initially being confused about who was making the accusations, Portnoy says that after hearing the accuser say she slept on the couch, Portnoy realized who it was.

At no point was it not 100% consensual,” Portnoy said. “At no point did she ask me to stop. At no point did either of us think something unseemly happened.”

Portnoy says that after the pair had sex, their personalities clashed, and they began disagreeing on various issues. The Barstool Sports founder claims it was that clash of personalities that led Madison to sleep on the couch.

My Response To The Business Insider Hit Piece That Has Been 8 Months In The Making (Part 2/2) pic.twitter.com/lkKJi9i4sb — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 4, 2021

Business Insider spoke with two other women who claim to have had sexual encounters with Portnoy. One woman, who was 19 at the time of the reported encounter, claims that Portnoy choked her during what she described as a “really aggressive” sexual episode. However, the woman did not claim Portnoy had assaulted her. Instead, she likened the experience to being “preyed on.” The 19-year-old also suffered from depression, was suicidal for three days after the encounter, and was hospitalized.

While Portnoy claims to feel “terrible” about the woman’s battles with depression, he claims that she also kept trying to meet with him after the pair had sex.