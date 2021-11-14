Vaccinated Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Placed on COVID-19 List

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is cooling his heels on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated, according to reports.

Roethlisberger will have to watch this Sunday’s game against the Lions from afar as he will be out of service for the league’s ten-day quarantine period, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger is being placed on the Reserve-COVID list and is out Sunday vs. Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

Last week, Roethlisberger appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and said he is fully vaccinated against the virus when talking about the protocols that the players follow in the locker room.

(THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think you’re supposed to have your mask on if you’re not vaccinated. I don’t know who on our team is and isn’t. I know I am, so I don’t have to have my mask on, but you still have to live your life,” the 39-year-old player replied.

Roethlisberger has started for the Steelers in the season’s first eight games and has thrown for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a 90 passer score. It appears that Mason Rudolph will get the start for Sunday now that Roethlisberger is sitting out.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers announced they were reactivating Aaron Rodgers after he tested positive for the virus just over a week ago. Rodgers will start as the Packers meet the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.